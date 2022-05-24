2020 census significantly undercounted Florida population

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The 2020 census undercounted or overcounted the populations of 14 states — including Florida — at a statistically significant rate, according to the results of a Census Bureau follow-up survey, Axios' Stef W. Kight reports.

Florida, with a total population of 21.07 million residents, was undercounted by nearly 3.5%.

Why it matters: States gain or lose congressional seats based on census data. The new survey findings cannot be used to correct congressional reapportionment, meaning the miscounts will stick.

The decennial data also is used to decide how district lines are redrawn and how various federal funds get distributed.

The big picture: The pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the census created new challenges to ensuring everyone was counted.