2020 census significantly undercounted Florida population

Ben Montgomery
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The 2020 census undercounted or overcounted the populations of 14 states — including Florida — at a statistically significant rate, according to the results of a Census Bureau follow-up survey, Axios' Stef W. Kight reports.

  • Florida, with a total population of 21.07 million residents, was undercounted by nearly 3.5%.

Why it matters: States gain or lose congressional seats based on census data. The new survey findings cannot be used to correct congressional reapportionment, meaning the miscounts will stick.

  • The decennial data also is used to decide how district lines are redrawn and how various federal funds get distributed.

The big picture: The pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the census created new challenges to ensuring everyone was counted.

