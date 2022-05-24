1 hour ago - News
2020 census significantly undercounted Florida population
The 2020 census undercounted or overcounted the populations of 14 states — including Florida — at a statistically significant rate, according to the results of a Census Bureau follow-up survey, Axios' Stef W. Kight reports.
- Florida, with a total population of 21.07 million residents, was undercounted by nearly 3.5%.
Why it matters: States gain or lose congressional seats based on census data. The new survey findings cannot be used to correct congressional reapportionment, meaning the miscounts will stick.
- The decennial data also is used to decide how district lines are redrawn and how various federal funds get distributed.
The big picture: The pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the census created new challenges to ensuring everyone was counted.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.