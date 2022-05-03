The Bolts want your lucky charms

Holy Baby Yoda.

Y'all some weirdos.

What's happening: The Tampa Bay Lightning, which opened the NHL playoffs with a [[[[[TK-TK]]]]] win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, asked Bolts fans to lend the team their lucky charms.

The Lightning said some 200 people turned out Saturday to drop off all sorts of stuff: Kermit the Frog sneakers, a Steven Stamkos Funko Pop, a dog-sized hockey jersey, a gnome, a Build-a-Bear Baby Yoda, etc.

What's next: The team will take some charms on the road for good luck, and others will be displayed at Amalie Arena.

One of our favorites comes from Paul Driscoll, pictured above. A Lightning spokesperson passed along the backstory:

"Back in 2020, while trying to eat healthy, I started eating a plum before every Bolts playoff game. The plum delivered a Stanley Cup," Driscoll told the Lightning on Saturday.

"For the 2021 playoff run, Nikita Kucherov returned from recovering from surgery and, after wanting to continue the tradition of the plum from the year before, I thought about having a banana instead — the Nikita Chiquita was born.

"Before each 2021 playoff game, I would wear this shirt, made by friend and local artist, 1771 Designs, while tweeting a picture of me eating my banana. We won another Cup.

"This shirt and eating fruit before playoff games is a proven winner."

