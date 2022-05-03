The Bolts want your lucky charms
Holy Baby Yoda.
- Y'all some weirdos.
What's happening: The Tampa Bay Lightning, which opened the NHL playoffs with a [[[[[TK-TK]]]]] win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, asked Bolts fans to lend the team their lucky charms.
- The Lightning said some 200 people turned out Saturday to drop off all sorts of stuff: Kermit the Frog sneakers, a Steven Stamkos Funko Pop, a dog-sized hockey jersey, a gnome, a Build-a-Bear Baby Yoda, etc.
What's next: The team will take some charms on the road for good luck, and others will be displayed at Amalie Arena.
One of our favorites comes from Paul Driscoll, pictured above. A Lightning spokesperson passed along the backstory:
"Back in 2020, while trying to eat healthy, I started eating a plum before every Bolts playoff game. The plum delivered a Stanley Cup," Driscoll told the Lightning on Saturday.
- "For the 2021 playoff run, Nikita Kucherov returned from recovering from surgery and, after wanting to continue the tradition of the plum from the year before, I thought about having a banana instead — the Nikita Chiquita was born.
"Before each 2021 playoff game, I would wear this shirt, made by friend and local artist, 1771 Designs, while tweeting a picture of me eating my banana. We won another Cup.
- "This shirt and eating fruit before playoff games is a proven winner."
