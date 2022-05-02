2 hours ago - Real Estate

Casey Key compound sells for $10.5 million

Selene San Felice
the backyard of the main house with the pool and bay visible
Photo: Prion

We're drooling over the photos of this Nokomis property that just sold for a cool $10.5 million.

Details: The gated compound has more than an acre of land overlooking Blackburn Bay.

  • The three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath primary residence has multiple verandas with panoramic bay views.
  • The 3,000-square-foot guesthouse also has a wraparound veranda, kitchen, living area, loft and three guest suites.
a veranda with a table and couch
Photo: Prion

Address: 1144 Sea Grape Point Road

Sold by: Melissa Caldwell and Courtney Green of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice office.

What we like: The home's "outdoor oasis" boasts a saltwater pool and spa, rock waterfall and slide, floating swim-out dock, kayak launch and a dock that gives several boat slips access to the Intracoastal Waterway.

exterior of the home
Photo: Prion
Birds eye view of the compound
Photo: Prion
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more