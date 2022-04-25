Tom Brady restructures contract to free up salary cap space for Bucs
If you thought Tom Brady's return was the nicest thing he could have done for the Bucs, well, he just gave them a few million more dollars to play with.
What happened: The legendary QB restructured his contract over the weekend, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports. We won't bore you with the legalese, but the team now has $9 million more under the salary cap.
- That means a stronger supporting cast, as it "frees up space to eventually sign rookies and potentially add veterans after the draft."
Yes, but: Don't think that Tom is doing this purely out of the goodness of his heart.
- He didn't sign a new deal, and he's still a free agent after this year. So if some team wants to pay him handsomely for a 24th season (and you know they will), he can entertain all offers.
What we're watching: Brady's BFF Rob Gronkowski is still a free agent, and star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is also up for grabs.
- "I'm hoping Gronk comes back to play," Brady recently told Complex. "And Donovan Smith and Lavonte [David], and Devin [White], and Carlton [Davis], and Sean [Murphy-Bunting], and Vita [Vea], all these guys that mean a lot to me."
