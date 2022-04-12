51 mins ago - Food and Drink

Living our flantasy at Flan Factory

Selene San Felice
three flans
Guava (top), pistachio (left) and cinnamon apple (right) flan at Flan Factory. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

We challenge you to find a better, wider variety of flan in Tampa Bay than at Flan Factory in Ybor.

  • We wanted to keep it our secret after grabbing lunch with our friend Dalia Colón there, but we couldn't keep quiet.

The showstopper: A non-flan item, Timba aka flash-fried chunks of queso blanco with house-made guava dip that taste like the best hug you've ever had.

  • Owner José Palau told us he's been serving up about 100 lbs of the cheese each week for the year and a half he's been open.
A pyramid of fried cheese cubes with a cut up one on top
Timba in all its glory. Photo: Selene San Felice

Background: Palau started selling flan in flavors ranging from Reeses to strawberry milk at local markets in 2016 before deciding they needed their own venue.

  • We tried a creamy pistachio, a surprisingly pleasant cinnamon apple that didn't taste artificial and our favorite, the guava flavor, which had a really nice fruity taste without being overpowering.
  • There are eight standard flavors, including Nutella and coconut, plus a rotating selection of "bonus" flavors that change weekly.

Overall: A flantastic lunch spot.

