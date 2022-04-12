Living our flantasy at Flan Factory

We challenge you to find a better, wider variety of flan in Tampa Bay than at Flan Factory in Ybor.

We wanted to keep it our secret after grabbing lunch with our friend Dalia Colón there, but we couldn't keep quiet.

The showstopper: A non-flan item, Timba aka flash-fried chunks of queso blanco with house-made guava dip that taste like the best hug you've ever had.

Owner José Palau told us he's been serving up about 100 lbs of the cheese each week for the year and a half he's been open.

Timba in all its glory. Photo: Selene San Felice

Background: Palau started selling flan in flavors ranging from Reeses to strawberry milk at local markets in 2016 before deciding they needed their own venue.

We tried a creamy pistachio, a surprisingly pleasant cinnamon apple that didn't taste artificial and our favorite, the guava flavor, which had a really nice fruity taste without being overpowering.

There are eight standard flavors, including Nutella and coconut, plus a rotating selection of "bonus" flavors that change weekly.

Overall: A flantastic lunch spot.