Living our flantasy at Flan Factory
We challenge you to find a better, wider variety of flan in Tampa Bay than at Flan Factory in Ybor.
- We wanted to keep it our secret after grabbing lunch with our friend Dalia Colón there, but we couldn't keep quiet.
The showstopper: A non-flan item, Timba aka flash-fried chunks of queso blanco with house-made guava dip that taste like the best hug you've ever had.
- Owner José Palau told us he's been serving up about 100 lbs of the cheese each week for the year and a half he's been open.
Background: Palau started selling flan in flavors ranging from Reeses to strawberry milk at local markets in 2016 before deciding they needed their own venue.
- We tried a creamy pistachio, a surprisingly pleasant cinnamon apple that didn't taste artificial and our favorite, the guava flavor, which had a really nice fruity taste without being overpowering.
- There are eight standard flavors, including Nutella and coconut, plus a rotating selection of "bonus" flavors that change weekly.
Overall: A flantastic lunch spot.
