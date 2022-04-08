Tampa Bay brewer dedicates limited edition beer to Ukraine

A Plant City brewer is doing what he knows best to help Ukrainians.

Background: When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Clay Keel, owner of Plant City brewery Keel Farms, thought of his friend and fellow brewer, Naz Drebot.

Keel and Drebot worked together at a brewery in New York before Keel headed to Florida and Drebot went back to open his own brewery in Kyiv called 2085.

What's happening: Keel Farms is one of 24 breweries around the globe making a special batch of "RESOLVE," a beer dedicated to resilient Ukrainians.

The label features a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

What they're saying: "All Naz ever wanted was to start a brewery in his home country of Ukraine," Keel said in a release. "It was his dream finally realized, and then it was taken away along with the freedom, safety, and livelihood of so many Ukrainians. We're all brewing RESOLVE to give Naz a ray of hope during this tragic invasion, and to offer humanitarian support to his fellow Ukrainian people."

Drebot said in a release that almost everyone who works at his brewery has stayed in Kyiv during the war, and he plans on expanding and exporting to the U.S. after the war.

“We are 2085, we’re definitely going to exist in 2085,” Drebot said.

Where to sip it: The limited-edition beer is launching tonight at the Tampa Bay Blueberry Festival, happening today, Saturday and next Saturday at Keel Farms.