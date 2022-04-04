Who we're watching for Tampa City Council

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tampa City Council has 23 contenders for the vacant District 3 at-large seat, Creative Loafing reports.

ICYMI: Former Councilman John Dingfelder was forced to resign last month as part of a public records lawsuit.

City Council Chair Orlando Gudes stepped down as chairman on Thursday after a former aide filed harassment complaints against him, but he plans to remain on the council.

Here are some of the more recognizable names on the list:

Connie Burton has been fighting for fair housing and advocating for the Black community in Tampa for about 40 years. She's an organizer for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an NAACP member and chair of the East Tampa Community Advisory Committee.

She's already a regular at city council meetings, pushing issues like police accountability and transparency.

Meredith A. Freeman boasts 17 years of construction real estate law experience. She's also chair of the board of directors for Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, and serves on the board of the nonprofit One Tampa Inc.

She's rumored to be Mayor Jane Castor's favorite for the council, per Creative Loafing.

Thomas Scott served on Tampa City Council from 2007-2011 and was a Hillsborough County commissioner from 1996-2006. He is now the secretary/treasurer of the Tampa Hillsborough Sports Authority as well as a pastor at 34th Street Church of God.