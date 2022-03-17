O'Connor confirmed as next Tampa Police chief
Tampa City Council voted 4-2 Thursday to officially make Mary O'Connor the next police chief of Florida's third-largest city.
- O’Connor, 51, climbed the ranks at TPD before retiring in 2016 to work as a trainer and consultant.
Yes, but: The close vote came after several council members accused the mayor's communications team of besmirching them in the press.
- The two dissenting votes — from chairman Orlando Gudes and councilman Bill Carlson — were lodged against a selection process they said wasn't transparent.
What they're saying: "For me, law enforcement was a calling, not a job or a profession," O'Connor told the council yesterday. "And 28 years ago I was called by the city of Tampa to serve. And I'm not done serving."
The new chief outlined her four priorities for the council:
- Improve relationships with the Black and Latino communities
- Have a robust safety and wellness program for officers
- Reduce crime, especially violent crime
- Implement policy to give everyone the police interact with the respect and dignity they deserve
