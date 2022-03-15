39 mins ago - Sports

Tom Brady set to earn $25 million upon return to Bucs

Selene San Felice
After 40 days in the desert of retirement, Football Jesus has risen.

ICYMI: Tom Brady announced Sunday night that he will be returning to the Buccaneers — less than two months after announcing his NFL retirement.

  • It was a surprise to everyone, but especially the person who paid $518,628 on Saturday for what was supposed to be Tom Brady's final TD pass football.

By the numbers: Brady is set to earn $25 million next season, but has a history of reworking contracts to help his teams sign key players and contend for a Super Bowl.

Why it matters: The Bucs will now likely lock in other star players who may not have stayed without Brady, including Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh.

The backdrop: Since retiring in early February, Brady has made numerous comments indicating a potential return. Heck, just days after calling it quits, he said "you never say never" in regards to un-retiring.

The bottom line: Via The Ringer, "Back in 2014, Brady said he would retire when he sucks, and he does not suck yet."

