Tampa Bay racks up TV show mentions
Have you noticed Tampa Bay popping up in strange ways on television lately?
- We're not talking about TV shows about the area or set here. There are plenty of those.
- We're talking about strange mentions, like when Kendall Roy in "Succession" is encouraging the babysitter to let his kids feed their rabbit a bagel: "Those rules are for (expletive) who are gonna go to Tampa and leave a rabbit with a Big Gulp and a dozen cinnamon raisin."
What's happening: Tampa Bay Times feature writer Chris Spata put out a call on Twitter for any television shows mentioning Tampa and the responses are impressive in number.
- There are enough mentions to make one think there's something going on in Hollywood writers' rooms.
- Several are from shows written by Michael Schur — "The Good Place" and "Brooklyn 99" — who we know has been here.
Ben has been flagging these for a few months since hearing "Tampa Bay" out of the blue on an episode of "Letterkenny," a show set in rural Canada. See the collage above.
What have y'all noticed? Email [email protected] and let us know.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.