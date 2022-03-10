Tampa Bay racks up TV show mentions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Have you noticed Tampa Bay popping up in strange ways on television lately?

We're not talking about TV shows about the area or set here. There are plenty of those.

We're talking about strange mentions, like when Kendall Roy in "Succession" is encouraging the babysitter to let his kids feed their rabbit a bagel: "Those rules are for (expletive) who are gonna go to Tampa and leave a rabbit with a Big Gulp and a dozen cinnamon raisin."

What's happening: Tampa Bay Times feature writer Chris Spata put out a call on Twitter for any television shows mentioning Tampa and the responses are impressive in number.

There are enough mentions to make one think there's something going on in Hollywood writers' rooms.

Several are from shows written by Michael Schur — "The Good Place" and "Brooklyn 99" — who we know has been here.

Ben has been flagging these for a few months since hearing "Tampa Bay" out of the blue on an episode of "Letterkenny," a show set in rural Canada. See the collage above.

What have y'all noticed? Email [email protected] and let us know.