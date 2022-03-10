51 mins ago - News

Tampa Bay racks up TV show mentions

Ben Montgomery
Photos of TVs with different shows on
Clockwise from top left: HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," Netflix's "The Characters" featuring Tim Robinson, HBO's "Succession," and "The Shrink Next Door" on Apple TV+. Photos: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Have you noticed Tampa Bay popping up in strange ways on television lately?

  • We're not talking about TV shows about the area or set here. There are plenty of those.
  • We're talking about strange mentions, like when Kendall Roy in "Succession" is encouraging the babysitter to let his kids feed their rabbit a bagel: "Those rules are for (expletive) who are gonna go to Tampa and leave a rabbit with a Big Gulp and a dozen cinnamon raisin."

What's happening: Tampa Bay Times feature writer Chris Spata put out a call on Twitter for any television shows mentioning Tampa and the responses are impressive in number.

  • There are enough mentions to make one think there's something going on in Hollywood writers' rooms.
  • Several are from shows written by Michael Schur — "The Good Place" and "Brooklyn 99" — who we know has been here.

Ben has been flagging these for a few months since hearing "Tampa Bay" out of the blue on an episode of "Letterkenny," a show set in rural Canada. See the collage above.

What have y'all noticed? Email [email protected] and let us know.

