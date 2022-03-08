Florida Senate stalls on "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Florida Senate delayed a vote yesterday on The Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

Driving the news: Students and faith leaders with Gen-Z for Change held a "Proud to Say Gay" rally at the state Capitol in protest of the bill, which was supposed to be voted on.

But the session ended after lawmakers voted on amendments to the bill. A final vote is now delayed until later this week.

Catch up quick: HB 1557 would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade. For higher grade levels, the bill says instruction should be "age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate" by state academic standards.What's next: Gov. Ron DeSantis's office has said he hasn't decided whether he would sign the bill or not, but he defended the bill while speaking to reporters last week.

"How many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?" DeSantis said.

"It's basically saying for our younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff," DeSantis added.

Selene's thought bubble: There was a lot of talk by lawmakers on the floor today about "kids with two moms or two dads" and being gay. If you consider yourself an LGBTQ+ ally, don't forget the trans and nonbinary kids who will also be affected by this bill.

Max Fenning, 17, walks among a group of people protesting at the Florida Capitol on Monday. Photo: Ana Go i-Lessan / USA TODAY Network