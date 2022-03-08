1 hour ago - Politics

Florida Senate stalls on "Don't Say Gay" bill

Selene San Felice
A person in a rainbow bodysuit holds up a sign reading "GOP Will Not Marginalize ME"
Tallahassee resident Glen Campbell, 53, holds up a sign at a rally at the Florida Capitol on Monday morning to protest House Bill 1557, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics. Photo: Ana Go i-Lessan / USA TODAY Network

The Florida Senate delayed a vote yesterday on The Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

Driving the news: Students and faith leaders with Gen-Z for Change held a "Proud to Say Gay" rally at the state Capitol in protest of the bill, which was supposed to be voted on.

  • But the session ended after lawmakers voted on amendments to the bill. A final vote is now delayed until later this week.

Catch up quick: HB 1557 would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade. For higher grade levels, the bill says instruction should be "age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate" by state academic standards.What's next: Gov. Ron DeSantis's office has said he hasn't decided whether he would sign the bill or not, but he defended the bill while speaking to reporters last week.

  • "How many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?" DeSantis said.
  • "It's basically saying for our younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff," DeSantis added.

Selene's thought bubble: There was a lot of talk by lawmakers on the floor today about "kids with two moms or two dads" and being gay. If you consider yourself an LGBTQ+ ally, don't forget the trans and nonbinary kids who will also be affected by this bill.

a person walks down the center of a group of LGBTQ protesters in the senate
Max Fenning, 17, walks among a group of people protesting at the Florida Capitol on Monday. Photo: Ana Go i-Lessan / USA TODAY Network
a person wrapped in a trans flag holds a finger to their lips and a fist in the air
Tallahassee activist Lakey Love holds up a fist and tries to quiet the crowd to let youth against House Bill 1557 speak on the fourth floor of the Florida Capitol on Monday morning. Photo: Ana Go i-Lessan / USA TODAY Network
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more