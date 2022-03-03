19 mins ago - Food and Drink

Pam's Pizza Conez takes its inspiration from ice cream

Ben Montgomery
A pizza cone, fries and a Coke
Mmmmm pizza cone. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Selene made me go to Mayor Castor's Food Truck Fiesta yesterday to see what's new on the mean streets.

  • And I found something weird enough to write about: Pam's Pizza Conez!

It is what it sounds like, people — pizza, in the shape of an ice cream cone.

  • So, the crust serves as the cone, and the gooey mozzarella, pepperoni and sauce is baked inside.
  • Eating pizza in this fashion is actually quite convenient, especially if you're single-fisting, akin to a Go-Go Taquito from 7-Eleven.

The truck also serves buffalo chicken fries and fried ravioli, but the pizza cones are their best sellers.

They offer a no-meat and vegan version as well.

Ben does a cheese pull with his pizza cone
Cheese pull perfection. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios
