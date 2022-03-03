Pam's Pizza Conez takes its inspiration from ice cream
Selene made me go to Mayor Castor's Food Truck Fiesta yesterday to see what's new on the mean streets.
- And I found something weird enough to write about: Pam's Pizza Conez!
It is what it sounds like, people — pizza, in the shape of an ice cream cone.
- So, the crust serves as the cone, and the gooey mozzarella, pepperoni and sauce is baked inside.
- Eating pizza in this fashion is actually quite convenient, especially if you're single-fisting, akin to a Go-Go Taquito from 7-Eleven.
The truck also serves buffalo chicken fries and fried ravioli, but the pizza cones are their best sellers.
They offer a no-meat and vegan version as well.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.