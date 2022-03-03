Pam's Pizza Conez takes its inspiration from ice cream

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Selene made me go to Mayor Castor's Food Truck Fiesta yesterday to see what's new on the mean streets.

And I found something weird enough to write about: Pam's Pizza Conez!

It is what it sounds like, people — pizza, in the shape of an ice cream cone.

So, the crust serves as the cone, and the gooey mozzarella, pepperoni and sauce is baked inside.

Eating pizza in this fashion is actually quite convenient, especially if you're single-fisting, akin to a Go-Go Taquito from 7-Eleven.

The truck also serves buffalo chicken fries and fried ravioli, but the pizza cones are their best sellers.

They offer a no-meat and vegan version as well.