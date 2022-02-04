PSA: Get your colonoscopy

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hi, Ben here. My friend Scott Lambert got a colonoscopy yesterday, and maybe you should, too.

Driving the news: Scott "heard on NPR or read somewhere" about a study linking chronic constipation and colorectal cancer.

He remembered being constipated when he was younger, so he worried.

Plus, he's 48, and the American Cancer Society now recommends those at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screenings at 45.

Why it matters: Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. and is expected to cause about 52,000 deaths in 2022, per the ACS.

Yes, butt: We don't talk about it enough. Ignorance breeds fear.

What happened: The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital requires a driver, so I served as Scott's sherpa. "My colonoscopy cowboy," he called me.

Scott was COVID tested, prepped for exam and then instructed to lay on his side with his upper leg lifted before nurses administered the anesthesia.

When they wheeled him outside, he was smiling and holding a copy of the images of the inside of his colon.

What he's saying: "Cleanest colon they've ever seen," he told me, beaming. "They want to see it again next week."

The bottom line: If you've been putting the exam off, don't be scared.