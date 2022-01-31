How to recycle leftover Gasparilla beads
Now that Gasparilla's over, what arrr you gonna do with all those beads?
State of play: The city of Tampa told Bay News 9 it expects to break the Gasparilla trash record of 37 tons collected this year, consisting mostly of beer cans and beads.
Why it matters: Throwing away beads puts microplastics into the environment, plus reuse programs empower people with disabilities at places like the MacDonald Training Center, per Bay News 9.
How to help: Starting today through May, the following Tampa locations are taking unwanted beads to be cleaned, repackaged and reused:
- Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 S Rome Avenue.
- Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex, 1611 N Hubert Avenue.
- Copeland Park Center, 11001 N 15th Street.
- MacDonald Training Center, 5420 W Cypress Street.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.