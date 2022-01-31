50 mins ago - Things to Do

How to recycle leftover Gasparilla beads

Selene San Felice
Gasparilla attendees dressed as pirates last weekend
Photo courtesy the City of Tampa on Twitter

Now that Gasparilla's over, what arrr you gonna do with all those beads?

State of play: The city of Tampa told Bay News 9 it expects to break the Gasparilla trash record of 37 tons collected this year, consisting mostly of beer cans and beads.

Why it matters: Throwing away beads puts microplastics into the environment, plus reuse programs empower people with disabilities at places like the MacDonald Training Center, per Bay News 9.

How to help: Starting today through May, the following Tampa locations are taking unwanted beads to be cleaned, repackaged and reused:

  • Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 S Rome Avenue.
  • Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex, 1611 N Hubert Avenue.
  • Copeland Park Center, 11001 N 15th Street.
  • MacDonald Training Center, 5420 W Cypress Street.
Tampa Baypostcard

