How to recycle leftover Gasparilla beads

Now that Gasparilla's over, what arrr you gonna do with all those beads?

State of play: The city of Tampa told Bay News 9 it expects to break the Gasparilla trash record of 37 tons collected this year, consisting mostly of beer cans and beads.

Why it matters: Throwing away beads puts microplastics into the environment, plus reuse programs empower people with disabilities at places like the MacDonald Training Center, per Bay News 9.

How to help: Starting today through May, the following Tampa locations are taking unwanted beads to be cleaned, repackaged and reused: