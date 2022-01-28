Things to do this weekend (besides Gasparilla)

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🏞 The virtual 37th Annual Florida Trail Association South Regional Conference features speakers from the National Parks Service, Audubon Florida, the Florida Highwayman Association and Big Cypress.

Starts at 6:30pm today and runs through Sunday. $25. Register for a Zoom link.

🖼 "Picasso and the Allure of the South" explores how Pablo Picasso's travels in the European south influenced his work across 79 paintings, drawings and collages, half of them displayed in the U.S. for the first time.

Opens tomorrow at the Dalí Museum through May 22. $12-29.

🌮 Pinellas Taco Fest is coming to Largo with food trucks, pepper eating contests and competitions for tacos, salsa and hot sauce.