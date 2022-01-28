2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend (besides Gasparilla)

Selene San Felice
🏞 The virtual 37th Annual Florida Trail Association South Regional Conference features speakers from the National Parks Service, Audubon Florida, the Florida Highwayman Association and Big Cypress.

🖼 "Picasso and the Allure of the South" explores how Pablo Picasso's travels in the European south influenced his work across 79 paintings, drawings and collages, half of them displayed in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Opens tomorrow at the Dalí Museum through May 22. $12-29.

🌮 Pinellas Taco Fest is coming to Largo with food trucks, pepper eating contests and competitions for tacos, salsa and hot sauce.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Largo Event Center. Free!
