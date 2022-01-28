Tampa Bay likely to hit coldest temperatures since 2018 this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Brace for cold, friends: A strong northern front led by rain and gusty wind is expected to send temperatures tanking this weekend, possibly to the coldest levels since 2018.

Bay News 9 meteorologist Nick Merianos warns the temperature will "plummet."

Fox 13's Paul Dellegatto says Sunday morning will be a "popsicle."

What's happening: An arctic surge will bring wet weather today, followed by cold, dry Canadian air that could lead to a freeze Saturday night or into Sunday.

Temps are expected to drop so low that counties around Tampa Bay are planning to open emergency shelters for those in need of warmth.

Merianos' forecast lows on Sunday morning:

St. Pete: 32

32 Tampa: 29

29 Lakeland: 25

25 Bradenton: 30

30 Wesley Chapel: 29

29 Lakewood Ranch: 33

🏴‍☠️ If you're going to Gasparilla: Layer up! Our colleagues at Axios Twin Cities tell us that on sub-freezing days, they wear leggings under their jeans, then a sweatshirt on top layered with a coat and other winter gear.

Advice from a place that considers 30 degrees nice: "EMBRACE IT. Bundle up and get moving."

🏃 If you're a runner, our friend Linh at Axios Des Moines says less is more: "Around 31, I wear gloves, a headband to cover my ears, leggings, thick socks, a long t-shirt and a light jacket."

🪴 Protect your plants: If temps drop below freezing where you live, move potted plants indoors.

You can also cover tropical plants with sheets, blankets or cardboard boxes to protect them from frost.

🐾 Bring your pets inside: Just like people, Florida pets aren't used to the cold.🔥

Beware of space heaters: People die every winter in fires touched off by space heaters that tip over or are placed next to flammables. Do not be one.