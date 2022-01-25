👋 Hey, Selene here!

After I saw that thousands of dead sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach over the weekend, most probably because of recent storms, I knew I had to get my hands on those little spiky guys.

Why? In the name of crafts.

😍 Expectation: A beautiful bloom of air plant jellyfish.

😩 Reality: After walking in the cold to bring my stinky loot home, I spent hours with a bathtub full of urchin guts and an aching back.

Of the hundreds of urchins around John's Pass, I collected a grocery bag full thinking it would be way more than enough.

But this particular bunch is extremely delicate and about half my collection ended up breaking.

Advice: If you want some of the last of the remaining urchins, make sure to grab at least double what you think you need. And try to shake their beaks out at the beach for a less stinky ride home.

Here's how I'm cleaning and preserving them.

Stay tuned: I've got about 50 urchins ready to become jellyfish planters soon!