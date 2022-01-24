Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Florida is failing miserably compared to other states when it comes to enacting laws to make driving safer and reduce traffic deaths.

Why it matters: Urgent action is needed to make roadways safer as traffic deaths climb at record rates despite fewer miles being driven, according to a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

By the numbers: More than 20,000 people died nationally in crashes during the first six months of 2021. The 18% increase from 2020 is the highest half-year percentage increase ever recorded.

That's about 110 traffic deaths a day — six 9/11s, or a Hurricane Katrina every two weeks.

How it happened: The group ranked states based on 16 "optimal laws that every state should have as part of a comprehensive safety program."

Florida is among the worst because it has enacted just six of the 16.

What we're missing, per Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety: Five stricter driving laws for teens, rear seat belt requirement, an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, booster seat law, a rear-facing through age two law and a law that requires interlocks for convicted drunk drivers.