2 hours ago - Things to Do

Break out the tweed again this weekend

Selene San Felice
Illustration of a latte with "weekend" written in the foam.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🧥 Don your finest vintage and join the 10th annual St. Pete Tweed Ride, a fundraiser for the nonprofit St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.

  • 4pm Saturday at the club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr.
  • Tea and scones before the ride; dinner, live music and Cycle Brewing beers after. Members $40, others $50, under 17 free.

🏴‍☠️ The Children's Gasparilla parade kicks off at 11am Saturday with a bike safety rodeo, followed by the air show at noon, preschooler stroll at 1pm, children's parade at 3:30pm, nighttime air show at 6pm and fireworks at 6:30pm.

  • Parades run along Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. Parking and map here. Free!

🚮 Ocean Aid 360, Tampa Bay Watch, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are organizing volunteer boaters to participate in a family-friendly marine debris removal effort Saturday at Belleair Causeway and Fort De Soto Park boat ramp. Register here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more