Incoming storm could affect Buccaneers playoff game

Ben Montgomery
Buccaneers Offensive Guard Alex Cappa readies for a pass rush.
Here's Bucs guard Alex Cappa, because offensive linemen never get their picture in the paper. Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A storm is coming. That much we know. But when?

⛈ What's happening: Forecasters across Tampa Bay are eyeing a cold front from the north due to arrive sometime on Sunday that carries high winds and a bunch of moisture.

  • Ideally, the front would arrive before the Bucs playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and temps will be in the 60s.

Yes, but: If it arrives during the 1pm game, it could bring an hour of rainfall and severe weather.

