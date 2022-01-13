18 mins ago - COVID

Americans still concerned about the coronavirus

Ben Montgomery
Data: University of South Florida; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

😬 We're worried about Omicron.

Driving the news: Per a new public opinion survey from the University of South Florida, nearly 75% of Americans are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about emerging variants.

  • We also face an uncertain future, with fewer than 10% of us strongly believing that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.
