Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: University of South Florida; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

😬 We're worried about Omicron.

Driving the news: Per a new public opinion survey from the University of South Florida, nearly 75% of Americans are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about emerging variants.

We also face an uncertain future, with fewer than 10% of us strongly believing that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.