Tampa to fix those funky purple streetlights

Have you noticed those weird purple lights that make you feel like TRON on nighttime bike rides?

They're not part of an eco-friendly project to reduce light pollution, like Ben has assumed since they first flickered on about a year ago.

Driving the news: TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs tells us they are a result of a manufacturing defect in some lights manufactured in 2019.

In other words: They shouldn't be purple.

"Tampa Electric is working with the manufacturer to proactively find and replace them," Jacobs emailed. "This process will take several months."

Yes, but: At least one Tampa artist is making the most of the tones.

The big picture: It’s not just Tampa.