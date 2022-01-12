Tampa to fix those funky purple streetlights
Have you noticed those weird purple lights that make you feel like TRON on nighttime bike rides?
- They're not part of an eco-friendly project to reduce light pollution, like Ben has assumed since they first flickered on about a year ago.
Driving the news: TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs tells us they are a result of a manufacturing defect in some lights manufactured in 2019.
In other words: They shouldn't be purple.
- "Tampa Electric is working with the manufacturer to proactively find and replace them," Jacobs emailed. "This process will take several months."
Yes, but: At least one Tampa artist is making the most of the tones.
The big picture: It’s not just Tampa.
- The Florida Department of Transportation said the issue affects a "large number" of lights throughout Florida, per the Bradenton Herald.
- The manufacturer is replacing the lights for free but supply chain issues have slowed the process.
