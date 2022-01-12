1 hour ago - News

Tampa to fix those funky purple streetlights

Ben Montgomery
A purple streetlight in Tampa's Old Seminole Heights at sunrise.
A purple streetlight in Tampa's Old Seminole Heights at sunrise. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Have you noticed those weird purple lights that make you feel like TRON on nighttime bike rides?

  • They're not part of an eco-friendly project to reduce light pollution, like Ben has assumed since they first flickered on about a year ago.

Driving the news: TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs tells us they are a result of a manufacturing defect in some lights manufactured in 2019.

In other words: They shouldn't be purple.

  • "Tampa Electric is working with the manufacturer to proactively find and replace them," Jacobs emailed. "This process will take several months."

Yes, but: At least one Tampa artist is making the most of the tones.

The big picture: It’s not just Tampa.

  • The Florida Department of Transportation said the issue affects a "large number" of lights throughout Florida, per the Bradenton Herald.
  • The manufacturer is replacing the lights for free but supply chain issues have slowed the process.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more