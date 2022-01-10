Buccaneers win NFC South for first time since 2007
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a successful regular season with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, a 13-4 record and the team's first NFC South championship since 2007.
- Rob Gronkowski paced the offense Sunday with seven catches for 137 yards, picking up a cool $1 million in performance incentive bonuses in the process.
- As the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Bucs are now set to host the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend. Kickoff is 1pm on Sunday, Jan. 16.
