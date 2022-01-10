Buccaneers win NFC South for first time since 2007 Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Breshad Perriman makes an absurd first down catch Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended a successful regular season with a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers, a 13-4 record and the team's first NFC South championship since 2007. Rob Gronkowski paced the offense Sunday with seven catches for 137 yards, picking up a cool $1 million in performance incentive bonuses in the process.

paced the offense Sunday with seven catches for 137 yards, picking up a cool $1 million in performance incentive bonuses in the process. As the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Bucs are now set to host the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend. Kickoff is 1pm on Sunday, Jan. 16.

