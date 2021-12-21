The Buccaneers are banged up

🏥 The Buccaneers took a beating against the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.

WR Chris Godwin tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

WR Mike Evans left in the first half with a strained hamstring and is considered week to week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

RB Leonard Fournette may miss some time due to his own hamstring, a game or two, but not a major injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On defense, LB Lavonte David left the game early with a foot injury.

Why it matters: With just three regular season games left, the Bucs will need their stars to get healthy if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl.

The intrigue: Few seemed to notice, but Bucs Wire reported that Tom Brady was added to last Friday's injury report with a right shoulder injury, though he was listed as a full participant in practice and played the full game Sunday.