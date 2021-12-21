51 mins ago - Sports

The Buccaneers are banged up

Ben Montgomery
Leonard Fournette is helped off the field after an injury Sunday. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
🏥 The Buccaneers took a beating against the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.

  • WR Chris Godwin tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
  • WR Mike Evans left in the first half with a strained hamstring and is considered week to week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
  • RB Leonard Fournette may miss some time due to his own hamstring, a game or two, but not a major injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
  • On defense, LB Lavonte David left the game early with a foot injury. 

Why it matters: With just three regular season games left, the Bucs will need their stars to get healthy if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl.

The intrigue: Few seemed to notice, but Bucs Wire reported that Tom Brady was added to last Friday's injury report with a right shoulder injury, though he was listed as a full participant in practice and played the full game Sunday.

