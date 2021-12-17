Holiday tipping tips in Tampa Bay

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The results are in: Tampa Bay has (mostly) good tippers.

State of play: 87% of 101 readers who responded to our tipping survey said they tip service workers for the holidays.

13% of you are grinches.

Most popular people to tip:

📬 Mail carriers: 76%

✂️ Hairdressers: 65%

🧹 House cleaners: 47%

🗞 Newspaper deliverers: 41%

Other recipients: Sanitation workers, landscapers and pool cleaners.

Bonus: For extra holiday tips on top of what you normally tip, you gave an average of $42.

What you give: Cash and gift cards were the most popular responses, with a few suggestions of cookies and other baked goods.