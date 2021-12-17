Holiday tipping tips in Tampa Bay
The results are in: Tampa Bay has (mostly) good tippers.
State of play: 87% of 101 readers who responded to our tipping survey said they tip service workers for the holidays.
- 13% of you are grinches.
Most popular people to tip:
- 📬 Mail carriers: 76%
- ✂️ Hairdressers: 65%
- 🧹 House cleaners: 47%
- 🗞 Newspaper deliverers: 41%
Other recipients: Sanitation workers, landscapers and pool cleaners.
Bonus: For extra holiday tips on top of what you normally tip, you gave an average of $42.
What you give: Cash and gift cards were the most popular responses, with a few suggestions of cookies and other baked goods.
- "For people who drive all day - box candy / brownies and homemade banana breads / gourmet coffee," one reader suggested. "When in a vehicle all day you like to nosh."
- "Teachers are critically underpaid," one teacher wrote. "Gift cards please. I give my kid's teachers between $50 - 100 each. Anything less is cheap. If you can, please send your teachers generous gifts. NOT cookies for crying out loud."
