Tampa Bay's naughtiest and nicest of 2021
While Santa is still checking his naughty and nice list, we had a few suggestions based on the biggest stories of this year.
😇 Nice:
- All the state workers who had to clean up more than 1,600 tons of dead fish.
- Tom Brady for getting us that Super Bowl win.
- Pelican rescuer Rahat Khan, who has saved hundreds of them at South Skyway Fishing Pier.
- All the surviving manatees.
- Artist Kayla Cox for resurrecting St. Pete's underpass piano.
😈 Naughty:
- Moving scammers.
- Lightning forward Pat Maroon for denting the Stanley Cup.
- Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown for "misrepresenting" his vaccination status.
- Whoever keeps destroying the underpass piano.
📬 Who do you think were the naughtiest and nicest of Tampa Bay this year? Hit reply.
