Our Tampa Bay spaghetti regretti

You may remember from my DalMoros item that I consider fresh pasta one of the best things in life.

🍝 Well, there's another fresh pasta spot in downtown St. Pete: Matteo Trattoria & Pizzeria, an LA-based chain that also has a Tampa location.

I'd been meaning to try the place since it opened in July on Central Avenue. Now that I finally have, I'm kicking myself.

The cacio e pepe had that beautiful bite to it that I love in a fresh pasta.

The house-made gnocchi was so soft, I wanted to order a giant one to rest my head on.

With heavy dishes like those, I usually end up feeling gross from all the grease. But even though I couldn't help but eat the whole thing, I felt fine.