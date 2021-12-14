35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Our Tampa Bay spaghetti regretti

Selene San Felice
A close up of Matteo Trattoria & Pizzeria's pasta.
This is not the most beautiful picture of Matteo Trattoria & Pizzeria's pasta but I was very tired and just wanted takeout. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

You may remember from my DalMoros item that I consider fresh pasta one of the best things in life.

🍝 Well, there's another fresh pasta spot in downtown St. Pete: Matteo Trattoria & Pizzeria, an LA-based chain that also has a Tampa location.

I'd been meaning to try the place since it opened in July on Central Avenue. Now that I finally have, I'm kicking myself.

  • The cacio e pepe had that beautiful bite to it that I love in a fresh pasta.
  • The house-made gnocchi was so soft, I wanted to order a giant one to rest my head on.

With heavy dishes like those, I usually end up feeling gross from all the grease. But even though I couldn't help but eat the whole thing, I felt fine.

  • My only regret is not visiting sooner.
