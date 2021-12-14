Gopher tortoise policy changes draw ire

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In a spicy column for the Florida Phoenix, St. Petersburg author Craig Pittman sounded off on policy changes he says endanger Florida's gopher tortoises.

What's happening: Last month, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission executive director Eric Sutton waived several longstanding regulations regarding the moving of gopher tortoises for new development.

This includes a rule that bans moving a tortoise more than 100 miles away from its home.

Why it matters: Florida gopher tortoises are threatened, and the tunnels they build are also home to other threatened or endangered species.

The sandy scrub they build those tunnels in is a hot spot for building houses, but the price of relocating the tortoises is going way up.

Pittman reports that moving them more than 100 miles north or south not only disrupts their existing genetic connections, but also their ability to adapt to a new environment.

What they're saying: "Nobody knew it was coming," Gopher Tortoise Council co-chair Jeff Goessling told Pittman.

When Goessling first read the order "it caused me to go into a state of shrieking."

The commission did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

What's next: The commission is supposed to get a report on these changes tomorrow.