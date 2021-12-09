47 mins ago - Sports
Our man is on the SI cover again
Ben Montgomery
Tom Bradys wins Sports Illustrated's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year
Tom Brady wins Sports Illustrated's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year. Cover courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who has now thrown for a breathtaking 100,000 combined career yards, has been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for the second time.

I imagine not playing. And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, These guys suck. I could do way better than that. And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it.
Brady to Sports Illustrated
