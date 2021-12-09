Our man is on the SI cover again
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who has now thrown for a breathtaking 100,000 combined career yards, has been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for the second time.
- The magazine's Jon Wertheim has a fascinating story about Tom, Tampa Bay and time, on newsstands Dec. 16.
I imagine not playing. And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, These guys suck. I could do way better than that. And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it.— Brady to Sports Illustrated
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.