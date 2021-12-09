Our man is on the SI cover again Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tom Brady wins Sports Illustrated's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year. Cover courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who has now thrown for a breathtaking 100,000 combined career yards, has been named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for the second time. The magazine's Jon Wertheim has a fascinating story about Tom, Tampa Bay and time, on newsstands Dec. 16. I imagine not playing. And I imagine watching football on Sundays going, These guys suck. I could do way better than that. And then still knowing in my heart that I actually could still do it. — Brady to Sports Illustrated

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay. Subscribe