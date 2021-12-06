Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Your guide to shopping local in Tampa Bay

Here's our curated guide to buying local for everyone in your life this holiday season.

🧦 Stocking stuffers: Stickers from Moonlight Sticker Co., local artwork and goods from a Lucid Vending machine, essential oil rollers from GURU, a retro nightlight from Lucky Lighthouse Designs and quirky earrings from the extensive collection at ARTpool.

🚲 The bikeaholic: A t-shirt featuring their favorite animal riding a bike from Darkcycle or a tuneup from BikeHaus or The Bikery.

📚 The bookworm: A membership to the readers + drinker's circle at Book & Bottle. Or get a book signed and gift-wrapped by a local author from Tombolo. Or a hangout with a Florida author from the First Amendment Foundation.

Get Carl Hiassen to come to your book club ($500) or hang virtually with notable writers like Gilbert King ($300), Ace Atkins ($100) or Lauren Groff ($100).

♻️ The green freak: Eco-friendly stocking stuffers from Sans Market in DTSP or Lüfka Refillables in Tampa or recycled straw jewelry from Sweet Goods.

🤬 The beautiful badass: Dainty jewelry with dirty words from BadAss Baubles and Things.

🏀 The baller: Planter made from a basketball or an Air Jordan candle from Potdega.

🥇 The Champa Bay fan: Repurposed vintage apparel featuring local and national sports teams from Mac Hermanas.

🥱 The cozy one: A crocheted pillow from Covered By T or a mug from Sugar Cream Clay.

🧶 The crafter: Retro fabrics or sewing lessons from the Spool Studio.

☕️ The one with refined tastes: Small batch non-alcoholic barrel-aged coffee from Hogg Batch.

🎣 The fisher: A Stashtackle monthly subscription box of fishing tackle and snacks.

🐾 Furry friends: Gourmet treats and accessories from Rescue Me Bakery, Three Dog Bakery and St. Petersbark.

👻 The horror lover: Art from It's Alive!

🪴 The pot-head: Plants and accessories from Into the Pot, Tampanian Vintage Jungle, Knotted Roots and Wild Roots or a succulent arrangement from Oh 4 Succ's Sake.

🏳️‍🌈 The proud one: Everything LBGTQ from Inclusivitea and The Gayest Store on Earth.

💐 The one who always has fresh flowers: A weekly subscription to zero waste florist Sunrise Florals.

🍃 The nature lover: Ceramics and illustrated cards by Moni and floral art by Good Moon Studio.

👚 The graphic tee lover: A shirt featuring artwork from St. Pete is Super Cool.

🔮 The spiritual one: A private tarot reading or crystal jewelry from Cosmic Eye Creations or a Tree of Life pendant from PhoenixFire Designs.

🧑‍🍳 The family chef: Hot sauce and spices from Jay's Spice Palette and The Saucy Queen, vinegars and oils from Kalamazoo Olive Co. and The Columbia Restaurant cookbook.

🚣 The one always out on the water: A Kayak Leash.

🧼 The one who loves to be pampered: Artisan-crafted coconut milk soap from Island Thyme Soap Company.

🧒 For kids: Education training and a children's book from Sweet Water. Funky sunglasses and jewelry from Peyton Jean Handmade.

📬 Want to add your favorite local business to this list? Email [email protected] and send their info our way so we can add them throughout December.