Your guide to shopping local in Tampa Bay

Here's our curated guide to buying local for everyone in your life this holiday season.
🧦 Stocking stuffers: Stickers from Moonlight Sticker Co., local artwork and goods from a Lucid Vending machine, essential oil rollers from GURU, a retro nightlight from Lucky Lighthouse Designs and quirky earrings from the extensive collection at ARTpool.
🚲 The bikeaholic: A t-shirt featuring their favorite animal riding a bike from Darkcycle or a tuneup from BikeHaus or The Bikery.
📚 The bookworm: A membership to the readers + drinker's circle at Book & Bottle. Or get a book signed and gift-wrapped by a local author from Tombolo. Or a hangout with a Florida author from the First Amendment Foundation.
- Get Carl Hiassen to come to your book club ($500) or hang virtually with notable writers like Gilbert King ($300), Ace Atkins ($100) or Lauren Groff ($100).
♻️ The green freak: Eco-friendly stocking stuffers from Sans Market in DTSP or Lüfka Refillables in Tampa or recycled straw jewelry from Sweet Goods.
🤬 The beautiful badass: Dainty jewelry with dirty words from BadAss Baubles and Things.
🏀 The baller: Planter made from a basketball or an Air Jordan candle from Potdega.
🥇 The Champa Bay fan: Repurposed vintage apparel featuring local and national sports teams from Mac Hermanas.
🥱 The cozy one: A crocheted pillow from Covered By T or a mug from Sugar Cream Clay.
🧶 The crafter: Retro fabrics or sewing lessons from the Spool Studio.
☕️ The one with refined tastes: Small batch non-alcoholic barrel-aged coffee from Hogg Batch.
🎣 The fisher: A Stashtackle monthly subscription box of fishing tackle and snacks.
🐾 Furry friends: Gourmet treats and accessories from Rescue Me Bakery, Three Dog Bakery and St. Petersbark.
👻 The horror lover: Art from It's Alive!
🪴 The pot-head: Plants and accessories from Into the Pot, Tampanian Vintage Jungle, Knotted Roots and Wild Roots or a succulent arrangement from Oh 4 Succ's Sake.
🏳️🌈 The proud one: Everything LBGTQ from Inclusivitea and The Gayest Store on Earth.
💐 The one who always has fresh flowers: A weekly subscription to zero waste florist Sunrise Florals.
🍃 The nature lover: Ceramics and illustrated cards by Moni and floral art by Good Moon Studio.
👚 The graphic tee lover: A shirt featuring artwork from St. Pete is Super Cool.
🔮 The spiritual one: A private tarot reading or crystal jewelry from Cosmic Eye Creations or a Tree of Life pendant from PhoenixFire Designs.
🧑🍳 The family chef: Hot sauce and spices from Jay's Spice Palette and The Saucy Queen, vinegars and oils from Kalamazoo Olive Co. and The Columbia Restaurant cookbook.
🚣 The one always out on the water: A Kayak Leash.
🧼 The one who loves to be pampered: Artisan-crafted coconut milk soap from Island Thyme Soap Company.
🧒 For kids: Education training and a children's book from Sweet Water. Funky sunglasses and jewelry from Peyton Jean Handmade.
📬 Want to add your favorite local business to this list? Email [email protected] and send their info our way so we can add them throughout December.
