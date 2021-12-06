Backyard garden experiment gets pickled
👨🌾 Hey, Ben here.
Quick update on my backyard garden experiment, if you're keeping up:
- I harvested a bunch of collards, kale, okra, garden beans and one beautiful cucumber the day after Thanksgiving and pickled it all.
- I've spotted a half dozen cukes on the vine, the romaine is glorious, and a bunch of cherry tomatoes will be ready soon.
Two questions if anyone has advice:
- There's a bevy of small birds getting into my squash blossoms. Time for a scarecrow?
- And how do I know when the carrots are ready to harvest?
Thanks, and happy gardening.
