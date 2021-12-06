50 mins ago - Food and Drink
Backyard garden experiment gets pickled
Ben Montgomery
A bounty of Ben Montgomery's pickled greens.
Ben's garden; some greens, okra and beans; and a few pickling jars. Photos: Ben Montgomery/Axios

👨‍🌾 Hey, Ben here.

Quick update on my backyard garden experiment, if you're keeping up:

  • I harvested a bunch of collards, kale, okra, garden beans and one beautiful cucumber the day after Thanksgiving and pickled it all.
  • I've spotted a half dozen cukes on the vine, the romaine is glorious, and a bunch of cherry tomatoes will be ready soon.

Two questions if anyone has advice:

  • There's a bevy of small birds getting into my squash blossoms. Time for a scarecrow?
  • And how do I know when the carrots are ready to harvest?

Thanks, and happy gardening.

