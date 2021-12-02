10 mins ago - News
Twitter rants help scientists study red tide
Ben Montgomery
Scientists studying the twitter logo on a blue background.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's no shocker that we turn to Twitter to complain about the effects of red tide: things like itchy eyes, coughing and dead fish.

Yes, but: Researchers studying our first major red tide event since social media became ubiquitous have found evidence that Twitter can be a trustworthy and fairly specific reflection of red tide's impacts.

How it happened: They compared Tweet activity during 2018's red tide — both geo-tagged posts and using locations from user profiles — to official K. brevis cell counts and dead fish levels and found a strong correlation.

Why it matters: Researchers say crowd-sourced data could be super useful in assessing and responding to red tide and potentially to other natural disasters.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more