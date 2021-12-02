Twitter rants help scientists study red tide

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's no shocker that we turn to Twitter to complain about the effects of red tide: things like itchy eyes, coughing and dead fish.

Yes, but: Researchers studying our first major red tide event since social media became ubiquitous have found evidence that Twitter can be a trustworthy and fairly specific reflection of red tide's impacts.

How it happened: They compared Tweet activity during 2018's red tide — both geo-tagged posts and using locations from user profiles — to official K. brevis cell counts and dead fish levels and found a strong correlation.

Why it matters: Researchers say crowd-sourced data could be super useful in assessing and responding to red tide and potentially to other natural disasters.