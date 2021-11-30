52 mins ago - Things to Do
Hanukkah celebrations around Tampa Bay
Selene San Felice
Downtown Sarasota will hold two menorah lightings this week with latkes, donuts and music.

Parade of Light: Grab a menorah and join the car parade to spread the light of Chanukah throughout Manatee County.

  • Wednesday at 6pm at the Chabad House in Bradenton. Free!

Chanukah Fire & Ice: See a menorah ice sculpture, enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts and chocolate gelt, and watch Chabad Chai light a giant menorah. First 35 families get a limited-edition Hanukkah beanie.

  • Sunday at 6pm at Sparkman's Wharf in Tampa. Young professionals get a free drink ticket. Free!

Go deeper: See more Hanukkah events in the Tampa Bay Times.

