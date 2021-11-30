Hanukkah celebrations around Tampa Bay
Downtown Sarasota will hold two menorah lightings this week with latkes, donuts and music.
- 5pm Tuesday at St. Armands Circle Park and 5pm Thursday at 5 Points Park. Both Free!
Parade of Light: Grab a menorah and join the car parade to spread the light of Chanukah throughout Manatee County.
- Wednesday at 6pm at the Chabad House in Bradenton. Free!
Chanukah Fire & Ice: See a menorah ice sculpture, enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts and chocolate gelt, and watch Chabad Chai light a giant menorah. First 35 families get a limited-edition Hanukkah beanie.
- Sunday at 6pm at Sparkman's Wharf in Tampa. Young professionals get a free drink ticket. Free!
Go deeper: See more Hanukkah events in the Tampa Bay Times.
