Hanukkah celebrations around Tampa Bay

Downtown Sarasota will hold two menorah lightings this week with latkes, donuts and music.

5pm Tuesday at St. Armands Circle Park and 5pm Thursday at 5 Points Park. Both Free!

Parade of Light: Grab a menorah and join the car parade to spread the light of Chanukah throughout Manatee County.

Wednesday at 6pm at the Chabad House in Bradenton. Free!

Chanukah Fire & Ice: See a menorah ice sculpture, enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts and chocolate gelt, and watch Chabad Chai light a giant menorah. First 35 families get a limited-edition Hanukkah beanie.

Sunday at 6pm at Sparkman's Wharf in Tampa. Young professionals get a free drink ticket. Free!

