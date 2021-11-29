Tampa Bay's winters are heating up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you're holding out hope that it will snow here again like it did on Jan. 19, 1977 — the last time it snowed in Tampa Bay — climate scientists say the odds are piled high against you.

Driving the news: The winter season isn't as cold as it was 50 years ago, according to Climate Central's latest winter weather analysis.

Using 52 years of winter temperature data in 246 locations across the U.S., the scientists found that about 98% have seen an increase in average winter temperatures since 1970, with 84% of those locations warming by 2°F or more.

Details: In Tampa, only 16 days of winter were warmer than normal the year it snowed. In 2020, we had 57 warmer winter days than normal.

The big picture: Since 1970, winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S.

The analysis shows that over the past 50 years, average temperatures increased more in winter than in any other season for 38 out of 49 states.

Yes, but: There can still be cold winters. The likelihood of extreme cold is decreasing but is not zero, and some locations — like the Dakotas and Montana — actually got colder.

⛄️ So hold out hope. Wednesday is the first day of winter.