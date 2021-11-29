2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Introducing The Stuffle
Selene San Felice
All hail The Stuffle, a waffle made out of stuffing and other Thanksgiving leftovers.
All hail The Stuffle. Photo courtesy of Kara Delemeester, the newest member of the Church of Stuffle

👋 Selene here. If you still have Thanksgiving leftovers at this point, you've got to figure out how to quickly finish them off.

  • Meet your leftover savior: The Stuffle.

Backstory: I'm sure you've seen people sticking all kinds of crap into their waffle irons on TikTok, but my mother invented this during the Vine era.

  • Mix leftover stuffing in a bowl with an egg or two and some broth to make a batter consistency. Feel free to leave in some lumpy stuffing nuggets.
  • Then pour into the waffle iron to create a fresh, crispy treat out of those old leftovers.
  • Top with runny eggs and any other Thanksgiving leftovers like mashed potatoes and gravy or cranberry sauce.

Pro tip: If you make extra batter, no worries. It can hang out in the fridge for about a day. But c'mon! Finish that food already!

