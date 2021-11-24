2 hours ago - News
Tampa's timing of "O Tannenbaum"
Ben Montgomery
Data: Axios survey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer/Axios

We asked: When is it acceptable to put up a Christmas tree?

  • The results are in.

Tampa Bay thinks a Christmas tree should go up ... after Thanksgiving!

  • 48% of respondents to our survey said after Turkey Day.
  • 19% said anytime in November is fine.
  • 15% said to limit it to December.
  • The rest of you are weird, and that's okay.
