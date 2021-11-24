Tampa's timing of "O Tannenbaum"
We asked: When is it acceptable to put up a Christmas tree?
- The results are in.
Tampa Bay thinks a Christmas tree should go up ... after Thanksgiving!
- 48% of respondents to our survey said after Turkey Day.
- 19% said anytime in November is fine.
- 15% said to limit it to December.
- The rest of you are weird, and that's okay.
