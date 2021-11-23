8 hours ago - Sports
Bucs, Brady dominate on Monday Night Football
Everett Cook
Tom Brady breaks a tackle on a QB scramble on Monday.
Tom Brady breaks a tackle on a QB scramble on Monday. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Buccaneers forced three turnovers and turned 307 Tom Brady passing yards into a big 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football.

  • The win snaps a two game losing streak and puts Brady over 3,000 yards passing on the season.

MVP(s): Other than 'ol Timeless Tom? It was nice to have Gronk back. The big tight end played his first full game since Week 3 and caught six balls for 71 yards.

  • Mike Evans paced the team in receiving yards but also committed a terrible drop that led to the Giants only touchdown.

LVP: New York quarterback Daniel Jones gift-wrapped an easy interception to 310 pound defensive lineman Steve McLendon as one of his two picks.

  • He finished with 167 passing yards on 4.4 yards per attempt, a stat line from the 1950s.

Context: The win gets the 7-3 Bucs a healthy two-game lead over the Saints in the NFC South.

Injury to monitor: Left guard Ali Marpet, an absolute mauler crucial to the run game, left the game in the second quarter with an oblique injury and didn't return.

What's next: The Bucs go on the road to take on the surging Colts next Sunday.

