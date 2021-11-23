Bucs, Brady dominate on Monday Night Football

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Buccaneers forced three turnovers and turned 307 Tom Brady passing yards into a big 30-10 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football.

The win snaps a two game losing streak and puts Brady over 3,000 yards passing on the season.

MVP(s): Other than 'ol Timeless Tom? It was nice to have Gronk back. The big tight end played his first full game since Week 3 and caught six balls for 71 yards.

Mike Evans paced the team in receiving yards but also committed a terrible drop that led to the Giants only touchdown.

LVP: New York quarterback Daniel Jones gift-wrapped an easy interception to 310 pound defensive lineman Steve McLendon as one of his two picks.

He finished with 167 passing yards on 4.4 yards per attempt, a stat line from the 1950s.

Context: The win gets the 7-3 Bucs a healthy two-game lead over the Saints in the NFC South.

Injury to monitor: Left guard Ali Marpet, an absolute mauler crucial to the run game, left the game in the second quarter with an oblique injury and didn't return.

What's next: The Bucs go on the road to take on the surging Colts next Sunday.