12 hours ago - News
St. Pete, Tampa earn perfect equality scores
Ben Montgomery
Data: Human Rights Campaign; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

St. Petersburg and Tampa both logged perfect scores on the 2021 Municipality Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign, which measures equality in 506 cities across the country.

  • Scores were awarded based on things like non-discrimination laws, leadership on LGBTQ+ issues and law enforcement.

The other side: Daytona Beach logged the lowest score in the state at 30 points.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more