St. Pete, Tampa earn perfect equality scores
St. Petersburg and Tampa both logged perfect scores on the 2021 Municipality Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign, which measures equality in 506 cities across the country.
- Scores were awarded based on things like non-discrimination laws, leadership on LGBTQ+ issues and law enforcement.
The other side: Daytona Beach logged the lowest score in the state at 30 points.
