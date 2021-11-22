Maple Street Biscuit Company's near-perfect breakfast

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hey. Ben here.

I was famished Saturday morning when I tied off at the St. Pete municipal docks ... having come by sea from Tampa town yonder.

The staff at The Avenue pointed me to Maple Street Biscuit Company at 662 Central Avenue.

This is a no-fuss southern biscuit chain and, while it could stand to offer a Bloody Mary, the Extreme B&G was very close to a perfect breakfast.

🍳 You get two biscuits, an egg, a scoop of maple sausage — trust us, in the shape of an ice-cream scoop — and sausage gravy.