Maple Street Biscuit Company's near-perfect breakfast
👋 Hey. Ben here.
I was famished Saturday morning when I tied off at the St. Pete municipal docks ... having come by sea from Tampa town yonder.
- The staff at The Avenue pointed me to Maple Street Biscuit Company at 662 Central Avenue.
- This is a no-fuss southern biscuit chain and, while it could stand to offer a Bloody Mary, the Extreme B&G was very close to a perfect breakfast.
🍳 You get two biscuits, an egg, a scoop of maple sausage — trust us, in the shape of an ice-cream scoop — and sausage gravy.
- Good breakfast spot, says I. There are also locations in Carrollwood, Seminole, Brandon, Riverview and Sarasota.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.