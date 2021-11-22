12 hours ago - Food and Drink
Maple Street Biscuit Company's near-perfect breakfast
Ben Montgomery
The Extreme B&G at Maple Street Biscuit Company in St. Pete.
The Extreme B&G at Maple Street Biscuit Company in St. Pete.

👋 Hey. Ben here.

I was famished Saturday morning when I tied off at the St. Pete municipal docks ... having come by sea from Tampa town yonder.

  • The staff at The Avenue pointed me to Maple Street Biscuit Company at 662 Central Avenue.
  • This is a no-fuss southern biscuit chain and, while it could stand to offer a Bloody Mary, the Extreme B&G was very close to a perfect breakfast.

🍳 You get two biscuits, an egg, a scoop of maple sausage — trust us, in the shape of an ice-cream scoop — and sausage gravy.

  • Good breakfast spot, says I. There are also locations in Carrollwood, Seminole, Brandon, Riverview and Sarasota.
