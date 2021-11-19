Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Holiday season kicks off in Tampa this weekend

⛄️ Winter Village: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa is a winter wonderland starting today. Lace up your skates and hit the ice rink, then stroll through the gingerbread-themed Sweet Street. Friday 6-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-11pm. $17 including ice skate rental.

Follow Poinsettia Path to hop on the Winter Village Express, which runs from Whiting Station to Ybor and includes free cookies and milk on board, group trivia, stories and sing-a-longs. Sundays through Dec. 19. $10.

🥕 VegFeast: Try lots of local vegan food, meet folks from local nurseries and grab a free canned tequila cocktail from Ranch Rider Spirits.

Saturday 12-4pm at Brick Street Farms. Third Avenue will be shut down in order to make room for more vendors. Free!

🏖 Sanding Ovations: "Sandlantis" is the theme for this year's sand sculpting competition. See what happens when master sculptors turn piles of sand and buckets of water into "outSANDing" works of art at Treasure Island Beach Trail Park.