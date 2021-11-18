Safer streets coming to the Heights

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Two main north-south roadways through the heart of Tampa's urban center — Florida Avenue and Tampa Street — are about to get a major makeover to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

Funded through an $18 million federal grant to the Florida Department of Transportation, announced Tuesday, the plan will affect the historic neighborhoods of Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights.

Details: The makeover to improve safety along the Heights Mobility Corridor will add a multi-use path on Tampa Street, as well as: