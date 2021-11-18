Nov 18, 2021 - News
Safer streets coming to the Heights
Ben Montgomery
Florida Avenue north of downtown Tampa.
Florida Avenue north of downtown Tampa. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Two main north-south roadways through the heart of Tampa's urban center — Florida Avenue and Tampa Street — are about to get a major makeover to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

  • Funded through an $18 million federal grant to the Florida Department of Transportation, announced Tuesday, the plan will affect the historic neighborhoods of Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights.

Details: The makeover to improve safety along the Heights Mobility Corridor will add a multi-use path on Tampa Street, as well as:

  • Widen sidewalks and fix the drainage issues along Florida between downtown and Waters Ave.
  • Add pedestrian crossings and bike safety measures.
  • Change the outside travel lane to an exclusive transit lane for buses between Downtown Tampa and USF.
