🚧 Watch for lane reductions on southbound Interstate 5 from Albro Place to mid-Boeing Field tonight at 9pm through 5am on Monday. (KING 5)

🧑‍⚕️ Plastic surgery is growing in popularity across the country, but not in the Emerald City. We have one of the lowest percentages nationally of households where at least one person has had a cosmetic procedure in the last three years. (Seattle Times)

✈️ Delta Air Lines is expected to apply to operate a new flight between Seattle and Washington, D.C. after President Joe Biden authorized new flights into Washington Reagan National Airport. (Reuters)