Here's what's new on Netflix and Hulu this week.

What we're watching: The Netflix reality universe combines to crown another couple the "perfect match" (with a Seattleite in the running), a local criminal gets the documentary treatment and Laurence Fishburne elevates a limited series on the worst owner in sports.

Our picks

"Perfect Match" season 2 available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: The show that combines finding love with daily challenges is back with standouts including part-time Seattleite Micah Lussier ("Love is Blind"), plus Harry Jowsey ("Too Hot To Handle"), Jessica Vestal ("Love Is Blind") and season one's winner Dom Gabriel.

Think the concept of "Bachelor in Paradise" combined with the unserious vibes of "FBoy Island."

What they're saying: "I came [on the show] hoping to find love, but I knew that something I would enjoy was the competitions," Lussier told Axios.

"It was fun to be able to take the edge off from the stress of dating and literally play."

"Clipped" on Hulu

Flashback: Laurence Fishburne and Ed O'Neill star in this new series based on ESPN's "30 for 30" podcast about the Los Angeles Clippers and their disgraced former owner Donald Sterling, "the worst owner in sports." Available now

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I watched the first episode of "Clipped" this week, and while I generally care more about the WNBA than the NBA (and know absolutely zero about LA sports), it was a treat to see Fishburne, who once performed at Seattle Rep before becoming a bona fide movie star, going head-to-head with O'Neill's absolutely insufferable Sterling.

"How To Rob A Bank" on Netflix

Zoom out: When it comes to crime documentaries (and movies based on real-life crimes) the Pacific Northwest looms large: From Mary Kay Letourneau to Ted Bundy to D.B. Cooper to Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, our region's most infamous residents have gotten a lot of screen time in recent years.

But this new documentary focuses on one you likely haven't heard of: premed student Scott Scurlock, who became Seattle's most prolific bank robber during the '90s. Available now

"Hit Man" available on Netflix Friday

The intrigue: Frequent romcom leading man Glen Powell ("Set it Up," "Anyone But You") joins forces with legendary arthouse director Richard Linklater ("Boyhood," "Before Sunrise," "Slacker," "Dazed and Confused") in a movie featuring Powell as a fake hit man who falls in love with a client.

Fun fact: This film was inspired by the story of a real-life professor in Houston who posed as a hit man for the cops.