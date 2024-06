πŸ‡²πŸ‡½ Dozens of Mesoamerican artifacts, some dating back to 100 A.D., were turned over to Mexican authorities yesterday by Homeland Security investigators.

The repatriated artifacts had been collected from several archeological sites near Cintalapa by two Tacoma residents during a 1947 vacation to southern Mexico. (Fox 13)

🚍 Seattle Councilmember Rob Saka introduced an amendment to raise the proposed transportation levy to $1.55 billion in order to increase investment in sidewalks, safe routes to schools and public transit safety. (KING 5)

⛺️ 240 asylum seekers will be able to stay at their encampment near a vacant motel in Kent for the time being. (South Seattle Emerald)