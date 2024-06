⛴️ Washington State Ferries has opened bids to build five hybrid-electric ferries that could arrive by 2028.

It's the first time in more than a half century that the state will accept bids from shipyards across the country to construct its vessels. (Washington State Standard)

🎬 The brick building at Seattle Center that once housed news website Cascade PBS and KCTS 9 TV is being rebranded as the M5 Creative Building.

The city hopes it will become a hub for the film industry and allow more filmmaking in and around the Emerald City. (Seattle Times)

🍹 Tonight, the Good Drinks digital passport program begins at bars and restaurants throughout downtown Seattle.