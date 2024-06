Data: Climate Central; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

While it might not be easy to tell from our weather so far this week, Seattle's springs have been getting warmer, according to a new report.

Why it matters: Much seasonal climate change discussion is focused on summer and winter, when temperatures are typically at their annual high and low extremes.

But the "between seasons" are also affected by human-caused warming, according to Climate Central.

The group analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data for meteorological spring (March through May).

By the numbers: Spring in Seattle warmed by 2.4°F on average between 1970 and 2023, per Climate Central.

That's compared to 2.2°F of warming on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.

Stunning stats: The highest average springtime temperature increases were in Reno (+6.8°), El Paso (+6.3°) and Las Vegas (+6.2°).

