Pride celebrants at Rhein Haus , which is hosting drag brunch performances as well as the Out and Proud Patio Party and the Dance the Night Pride Dance Party. Photo: Courtesy of Rhein Haus

The start of Seattle Pride Month marks the city's 50th annual celebration of gay rights — a major milestone for the city's LGBTQ+ community and queer visibility in the Northwest. Yes, but: With programming all month, it can help to plan ahead. Here's what to do when:

Thursday: Attend a special Pride-themed Pioneer Square Art Walk curated by pride youth interns with Seattle LGBTQ Center and Seattle Pride from 5pm to 10pm at the Railspur Building (419 Occidental Ave S).

Friday: The Seattle Symphony will present a slate of "Pride Anthems" at Benaroya Hall spanning 50 years of music from Donna Summer, George Michael, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Erasure and Queen and featuring performances from Amy Jo Jackson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood and Marty Thomas. Tickets from $35.

A portion of proceeds will go to Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center.

Saturday: Share laughter and a community meal at the Lavender Rights Project's Black Trans Comedy Showcase at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian, with standup from Sunkee Angel, Quei Tann and Mx. Dahlia Belle. Tickets from $60.

Friday, June 14: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 3 winner Trixie Mattel will DJ Solid Pink Disco as part of the Pink Pride Tour, landing at the Showbox at 9pm. Tickets from $55.

Saturday, June 30: Line up to cheer on Seattle Pride Parade 2024 — the state's biggest Pride parade — with grand marshals Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, leaving Westlake Park at 11am. Free.