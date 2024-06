ğŸžï¸ The ruins of Seattle's infamous "ramps to nowhere" — part of a 1960s proposal to connect Highway 520 to a proposed loop around downtown that was thwarted by activists — could become a park. (Seattle Times)

🤖 A couple of robots from Nextera Robotics are part of the Skanska crew on the job at a residential tower construction site in Belltown. The robots take 360-degree photos of the project to track progress, site safety compliance and quality control, saving up to 40 people-hours per week.

The pilot program is the first of its kind on the West Coast. (GeekWire)

🇲🇽 Hundreds of people who waited in line for hours to vote in Mexico's historic presidential election were turned away from the overwhelmed Mexican consulate in Seattle on Sunday after the polls closed.