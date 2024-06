⚾️ The Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of the weekend series, with Luis Castillo throwing seven shutout innings.

Still at the top of their division, they've got the largest AL lead they've enjoyed since 2003. (Seattle Times)

πŸ€’ A person with measles traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while infectious and was in the S Concourse on May 10 and the A Concourse on May 11.

"Measles is highly contagious and if you don't have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been," said Eric Chow of Public Health – Seattle & King County. (KIRO 7)

πŸ“¦ Amazon is closing its Tukwila warehouse and laying off 172 employees at the facility, per the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system. (GeekWire)

πŸ“ Popular fast-food chicken chain Jollibee, known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken and peach mango pie, will open its first Seattle location Friday on Rainier Avenue South. (KING 5)