Cool hikes to crush summer heat

If you're a hiker, summer in the Pacific Northwest is the most wonderful time of year, when a paradise of trails to explore opens up after the spring melt.

Yes, but: On scorching hot days, hiking in direct sunlight is probably the last thing you want to do.

Here are some of the region's best shady and pleasantly cool, low-mileage and low-elevation hikes that fit the bill when it's hot but you still want to stretch your legs — all within an easy drive of Seattle.

Snoqualmie Tunnel: It's an always cool, 5.3-mile out-and-back hike on the Palouse to Cascades Trail, much of it through a decommissioned railway tunnel.

Bring layers, a good flashlight and a snack or lunch to eat in the sunshine at the end of the tunnel before making your trek back through the dark.

Denny Creek: A 6-mile round-trip tour of waterfalls in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

Denny Creek is a summer staple for a reason — after a gentle mile in, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor with a cooling dip at a natural waterslide.

Beaver Lake: Nestled off Mountain Loop Highway near Darrington, this is an easy 3-mile out-and-back hike with good tree cover most of the way.

A pleasant, old railway grade leads to an idyllic viewpoint over the Sauk River.

Washington Park Arboretum: Perfect for families, cute dates, picnickers and anyone too hot to drive outside the city limits.

With its bright florals and meandering paths through bucolic greenery, this is the only walk on this list with Bridgerton vibes.

